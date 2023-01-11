Louisville Makes Top Five for '24 SF Trentyn Flowers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is one step closer to landing one of their top targets in the Class of 2024.

Small forward Trentyn Flowers, who played his junior year at Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy, trimmed his list of top schools from 13 to five with the Cardinals still in the running. Arkansas, Alabama, Creighton and North Carolina also made the cut.

Louisville has been persistent in their recruitment of Flowers ever since Kenny Payne became their head coach last March. He was one of three players that Payne reached out to on the first day of the unlimited contact period last summer, and he also took an official visit to campus, as well as Louisville Live, this past October.

“The atmosphere at their midnight madness was amazing," Flowers told On3. "They had Jack Harlow out there, and the team was real good to be around. It was just really good being around and being able to talk with Coach KP and (assistant) coach Nolan (Smith). It was a good time for sure on that visit.”

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound wing is ranked as the No. 7 small forward in the class and the No. 22 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Flowers had an extremely productive freshman campaign for Huntington (W.Va) Prep, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. He transferred to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon midway through his sophomore year, then later transferred to Combine Academy this past summer, where he put up 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a junior.

Flowers is one of just six uncommitted prospects in the 2024 cycle to receive a Louisville offer so far. The Cardinals' lone commitment in the class is from Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception point guard T.J. Robinson.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has a pair of signees in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr.

(Photo of Trentyn Flowers: Dan Fritz via On3)

