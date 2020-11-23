Watch: AD Vince Tyra Gives Arena Tour; Updates on Procedures for 2020-21 Season

(Photo of Vince Tyra: Marty Pearl/Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prior to Wednesday's men's basketball season opener at home against the Evansville Purple Aces, Athletic Director Vince Tyra & KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger provided a tour of the KFC Yum! Center for media representatives to offer insight into the new protocols that have been put in place for the 2020-21 men's & women's college basketball seasons.

Below is the tour given by Athletic Director Vince Tyra & KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger:

KFC Yum! Center officials have worked collaboratively with the University, Governor Andy Beshear's office and others to craft a safe, flexible ticketing and operation plan for fans at a reduced arena capacity of 15 percent, allowing seating to be appropriately distanced.

Approximately 3,000 fans per game will be admitted within the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center, with all seating placed within the lower bowl and premium seating areas. Multiple safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks at the entrances, face covering requirements, physical distancing within the arena and other restrictions. Ticketing for the season will be digital.

Arena staff have employed VenueShield, a globally recognized program developed exclusively by ASM Global to provide the highest levels of cleanliness and safety, while inspiring consumer confidence, all in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials. In addition, Centerplate has instituted safety protocols for all concession sales, including plexiglass barriers at all points of sale, distribution of food products will be wrapped or in an enclosed container, and all sales will be cashless.

Louisville men's basketball is set to tipoff the season against the Purple Aces at home on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4:00pm EST on the ACC Network. As for the women, they will open up the on the road vs. the Southeast Missouri RedHawks on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

