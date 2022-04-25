Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Includes Louisville in Top Six

The former Cyclone was one of the nation's top freshmen during the 2021-22 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day after landing Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for Kenny Payne's first commitment at his alma mater, the Louisville men's basketball program has emerged as a contender for arguably the top player in the transfer portal.

Former Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter announced his top six schools Monday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Kansas, Gonzaga, Texas, Purdue and Tennessee are also in the running.

Hunter was one of the most impactful true freshman during the 2021-22 season. Starting all 35 games for the Cyclones, the 6-foot, 178-pound point guard averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. While he shot 39.1 percent from the field and 27.4 percent on three point attempts, he was still named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

The Racine, Wisc. native was one of the top prospects in the nation coming out of high school, ranking as high as No. 31 according to Rivals. He put up 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as a senior for St. Catherine's, and was named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Wisconsin High School Basketball Player of the Year.

Getting this far in Hunter's recruitment is big news for Louisville. The Cardinals are in desperate need of additional back court pieces, as El Ellis is the only true guard currently on the roster. A potential 1-2 punch of Ellis and Hunter would give Louisville just what they need at the guard position in order to compete in the ACC.

Louisville has seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their tumultuous 2021-22 season, seeing eight players either graduate or enter the transfer portal. They have just six returners from last season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler.

The Cardinals are also bringing in Huntley-Hatfield, as well as Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep small forward Kamari Lands.

(Photo of Tyrese Hunter: Jamie Sabau - USA TODAY Sports)

