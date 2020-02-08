LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia

Dray5477

With a nine-game winning streak, Louisville men's basketball hosts Virginia at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 7. The Cardinals (20-3 overall, 11-1 in the ACC) are off to their best start in six years in the ACC. 

Louisville rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Wake Forest 86-76 Wednesday as Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 21 points. 

Virginia (15-6 overall, 7-4 in the ACC) have won three straight games, defeating Clemson 51-44 on Wednesday.

Louisville will honor its 1980 NCAA Championship team during halftime as part of the 40th-year anniversary. 

Follow along for live updates and analysis: 

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, Darius Perry

Virginia starters: Mamadi Diakite, Kihei Clark, Braxton Key, Tomas Woldentensae, Casey Morsell

Louisville sinks five of their opening six shots, all from three as they hold a 15-9 lead over the Cavs four minutes into the game. 

The team trade blows in the following four minute stretch as Louisville holds a 20-14 lead. Guard Darius Perry and forward Jordan Nwora each have nine points. 

Halfway through the opening half and both teams are shooting over 50 percent. Six of Louisville's nine field goals are from three. 

Guard Ryan McMahon takes an elbow to the chin and the play is currently under review. Louisville leads 24-16. 

Goal tending is called as guard David Johnson drives to the rim. At the media timeout, U of L holds a 33-23 lead. The Cards are 13-for-22 from the field and are out-rebounding Virginia 11-6. 

Final media timeout and Louisville leads 36-27. The Cardinals are currently on a two-minute scoring drought. 

Halftime: Louisville- 44, Virginia- 30

The Cavaliers opened the second half making three-of-four shots and brings the Louisville lead to nine. 

Virginia has outscored Louisville 14-7 in the opening six minutes. Louisville leads 51-44 with 14:14 to play following the U of L timeout. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville baseball won't ignore top ranking

Cardinals ranked number one overall in several national polls

samdraut

Louisville looks to end struggles against Virginia

Cardinals have lost nine straight games to Virginia, host the Cavaliers at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Bobby Miller strengthens Louisville pitching staff

Junior brings velocity, learning the mental side as a hard-throwing right-hander

samdraut

Reid Detmers, an All-American, leader of Louisville pitching staff

Junior pitcher had a 13-4 record, 2.78 ERA and 167 strikeouts last season

samdraut

Elizabeth Balogun returning, Norika Konno status unknown

Louisville's rotation is shortened, but depth isn't a concern after loss to Florida State

samdraut

Louisville's Dana Evans surpasses 1,000 career points

Junior becomes the 31st player in program history to reach the milestone

samdraut

Louisville winning streak stopped by Florida State

Cardinals lose first ACC game of the season, 13-game winning streak ends

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

Cardinals host 17th-ranked Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville baseball set to begin 2020 season

Dan McDonnell likes team's depth and talent after College World Series appearance last season

samdraut

Louisville baseball's experience in the Dominican Republic beneficial

Cardinals compete against professionals, provide community service on international October trip

samdraut