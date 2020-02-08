Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia

With a nine-game winning streak, Louisville men's basketball hosts Virginia at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 7. The Cardinals (20-3 overall, 11-1 in the ACC) are off to their best start in six years in the ACC.

Louisville rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Wake Forest 86-76 Wednesday as Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 21 points.

Virginia (15-6 overall, 7-4 in the ACC) have won three straight games, defeating Clemson 51-44 on Wednesday.

Louisville will honor its 1980 NCAA Championship team during halftime as part of the 40th-year anniversary.

Follow along for live updates and analysis:

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, Darius Perry

Virginia starters: Mamadi Diakite, Kihei Clark, Braxton Key, Tomas Woldentensae, Casey Morsell

Louisville sinks five of their opening six shots, all from three as they hold a 15-9 lead over the Cavs four minutes into the game.

The team trade blows in the following four minute stretch as Louisville holds a 20-14 lead. Guard Darius Perry and forward Jordan Nwora each have nine points.

Halfway through the opening half and both teams are shooting over 50 percent. Six of Louisville's nine field goals are from three.

Guard Ryan McMahon takes an elbow to the chin and the play is currently under review. Louisville leads 24-16.

Goal tending is called as guard David Johnson drives to the rim. At the media timeout, U of L holds a 33-23 lead. The Cards are 13-for-22 from the field and are out-rebounding Virginia 11-6.

Final media timeout and Louisville leads 36-27. The Cardinals are currently on a two-minute scoring drought.

Halftime: Louisville- 44, Virginia- 30

The Cavaliers opened the second half making three-of-four shots and brings the Louisville lead to nine.

Virginia has outscored Louisville 14-7 in the opening six minutes. Louisville leads 51-44 with 14:14 to play following the U of L timeout.