Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville offers Class of 2021 point guard Tyrese Hunter

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 point guard Tyrese Hunter, he announced Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-one, 160 pound ball handler from Racine in the southeast corner of the Badger State, Hunter is the second-ranked prospect in the state of Wisconsin, the No. 17 point guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 110 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.

He might seem a little undersized for head coach Chris Mack's system, but you understand why there is interest from the coaching staff when you see his tape from St. Catherine's HS. The first thing that jumps out is that he has above-average athleticism for a point guard, and possesses both the ball handling and distribution abilities you expect out of a four-star prospect such as him. Not only that, but he can score from anywhere on the floor, whether it's shooting from beyond the arc or driving to the lane for contested & acrobatic layups.

Hunter is the 19th uncommitted 2021 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals and the fifth point guard. Four-star power forward Bryce Hopkins is currently Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2021.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Additional season adds energy and perspective for Celene Funke

Louisville outfielder opts to return for senior year granted by the NCAA

samdraut

Caitlin Ferguson ends career as four-year starter in the infield

Shortstop decides to forgo opportunity for additional season for Louisville

samdraut

Class of 2021 DE Ryheem Craig commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of North Caroline is the seventh commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon

The three-star prospect from St. Louis includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to June 30th

Once again, the current recruiting dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville head coaching position fit perfectly for Ryan Blagg

Assistant coach at Baylor announced as Louisville men's golf head coach to replace Mark Crabtree

samdraut

Ryan Blagg named Louisville men's golf head coach

Assistant coach from Baylor replacing long-time coach Mark Crabtree, who is retiring

samdraut

David Johnson wants to grow as a leader

Point guard led ACC in assists among freshmen in conference games in 2019-20

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 ATH Dink Jackson

The four-star prospect out of Florida includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

David Johnson: Louisville 'could have made a really big run' in NCAA Tournament

Louisville men's basketball freshman point guard David Johnson believes his Cardinals "could have made a really big run" had the ACC & NCAA Tournaments not been cancelled.

Matthew McGavic