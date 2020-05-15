Louisville offers Class of 2021 point guard Tyrese Hunter

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 point guard Tyrese Hunter, he announced Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-one, 160 pound ball handler from Racine in the southeast corner of the Badger State, Hunter is the second-ranked prospect in the state of Wisconsin, the No. 17 point guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 110 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.

He might seem a little undersized for head coach Chris Mack's system, but you understand why there is interest from the coaching staff when you see his tape from St. Catherine's HS. The first thing that jumps out is that he has above-average athleticism for a point guard, and possesses both the ball handling and distribution abilities you expect out of a four-star prospect such as him. Not only that, but he can score from anywhere on the floor, whether it's shooting from beyond the arc or driving to the lane for contested & acrobatic layups.

Hunter is the 19th uncommitted 2021 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals and the fifth point guard. Four-star power forward Bryce Hopkins is currently Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2021.

