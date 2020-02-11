LouisvilleReport
Documentary set for Louisville's Doctors of Dunk

samdraut

The Doctors of Dunk are getting their own Documentary.

Darrell Griffith, joined by former Louisville men’s basketball coach Denny Crum, announced Feb. 11 that producer Anthony Holt has begun working on a documentary called Doctor Dunkenstein and the Doctors of Dunk. The documentary will feature Louisville’s teams from the 1970s and 80s that were known for the slam dunk.

Griffith, Wiley Brown, Derek Smith, Scooter and Rodney McCray were members of Louisville’s 1980 team that won the program’s first national championship.

Holt, a Louisville native who lives in California, approached Griffith several months ago about the potential documentary. Holt has done projects on former football player Jared Lorenzen and former basketball player Antoine Walker.

Holt says this is a joint effort with the community to share nationally how Louisville’s success started.

“This was the first team that I grew up watching,” Holt said. “This was something that this was time. It’s time to get the story out to the masses.”

Louisville celebrated its 40 anniversary of the 1980 NCAA National Championship team last Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center as the Cardinals’ hosted Virginia. A film crew interviewed players from the 1980 team over the weekend.

“We didn’t realize the impact that team had on college basketball,” Griffith said. “The first team to brand was the Doctors of Dunk.”

Holt said the production crew is in talks with several networks including ESPN, HBO Sports, Netflix and Hulu.

“We are going to find the perfect home for this,” Holt said.

Production is set to start next month. 

