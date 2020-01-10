Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Steven Enoch taking steps in the right direction for Louisville

samdraut

Steven Enoch thinks he is taking small steps in the right direction.

The 6-foot-10 center for Louisville men’s basketball recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Miami Jan. 7 at the KFC Yum! Center. Enoch is the Cardinals’ second leading scorer (11.5 points per game) and third leading rebounder (7.1 rebounds per game) as the team’s largest presence around the basket.

Enoch, a fifth-year senior that transferred from Connecticut after his sophomore season, has been able to stay on the floor more by avoiding fouls while improving his conditioning. Enoch averaged a foul every 7.6 minutes last season, but in his final year is averaging a foul every 10.7 minutes.

His conditioning is interconnected with fouls.

“When I go back to last year, a lot of my fouls, in my opinion, were tired fouls,” Enoch said. “That’s the battle I’m fighting every game we play. Mental mistakes lead to things like that. The stronger, the more endurance you have, I feel like you make better decisions on the court.”

Enoch says his offseason conditioning program was simple, run.

“I did a lot of running,” Enoch said. “It goes a long way.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack said Enoch has been much more consistent from a year ago. Enoch’s confidence has grown as he works for position in the interior.

Enoch has finished in double figures 10 times this season, setting a career-high with 23 points on 9 of 10 from the field against Eastern Kentucky. He was Louisville’s best offensive threat against Kentucky, scoring 18 points in an overtime loss.

Jordan Nwora is Louisville’s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, but Mack said the junior and Enoch are “1a and 1b” in interchangeable terms as the Cardinals’ go-to scorer. Enoch adds an interior presence for a team filled with perimeter scorers.

“He is a very skilled big guy, he can go over either shoulder, so it’s not like a scouting report coaches can say ‘let’s push him to his right shoulder and make him shoot with his left hand,’” Mack said. “Sometimes I can’t tell the difference between whether he is left-handed or right-handed around the basket.”

Though the offense took time to learn for Enoch, he has been able to create his own looks as he becomes a bigger part of Louisville’s scoring production. Enoch is shooting 53.1 percent from the field.

“I’m just trying to be more aggressive for our team so we can be successful,” Enoch said. “I got to make sure I take advantage of that anyway I can, it doesn’t matter what time of the game it is.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Mack didn't have a specific message for Dwayne Sutton

samdraut

Louisville's Dwayne Sutton finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds against Miami

Dana Evans named to Wooden Award Midseason list

samdraut

Louisville guard Dana Evans is averaging 18.5 points per game, she was included in the Wooden Award Midseason list

Louisville women's basketball is undefeated in the ACC traveling to Miami

samdraut

Louisville continues conference play with road game against Miami Jan. 9

Louisville's David Johnson and Samuell Williamson playing through mistakes

samdraut

Freshmen Williamson and Johnson add to Louisville's depth and rotation

Ryan McMahon role changing for Louisville as reserve

samdraut

Ryan McMahon helped Louisville defeat Miami by adding emotion and energy

Chris Mack: "We have to figure out why we are good"

samdraut

Louisville coach Chris Mack wants his team to figure out why it is good

Darius Perry's play leads Louisville in victory against Miami

samdraut

Darius Perry directed Louisville's offense in the second half as Miami rallied

Louisville's Jordan Nwora responds after poor performance

samdraut

Jordan Nwora is doing more than scoring for Louisville in conference play

Louisville snaps two-game losing streak by outlasting Miami

samdraut

Louisville built a 20-point lead in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami

samdraut

Cardinals host Hurricanes in rematch of season opener