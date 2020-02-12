Louisville valuing each game during winning streak

If there is a target on the back of Louisville men’s basketball, it helps to keep the team focused.

The Cardinals (21-3 overall, 12-1 in the ACC) are off to their best start in conference play in its six years in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville’s current 10-game winning streak is its longest ACC winning streak and longest conference win streak in 37 years.

Louisville sits atop the conference standings with Duke a game behind at 11-2 while Florida State sits in sole possession of third place with a 10-3 conference record. Fifth-year senior Steven Enoch says Louisville’s current win streak doesn’t add pressure, instead, it grows the team’s awareness.

“We have to value each and every game that we play a little more every time we step onto the floor, especially with each win because with each win we get a bigger target on our back,” Enoch said. “It’s something we have to value more than anything.”

Duke defeated Florida State 70-65 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday. Enoch believes Louisville, Duke and Florida State are the three best teams in the conference.

“We have to be mindful that these teams aren’t going anywhere, so we have to be at the top of our game,” Enoch said. “We have a lot to lose, that is where my mindset is. We are playing for something at the end of the day.”

Louisville has seven games remaining in the regular season, but coach Chris Mack doesn’t look beyond the Cardinals’ next opponent. Louisville plays Georgia Tech Feb. 12 in Atlanta.

Mack said he doesn’t waste time thinking about other teams left on Louisville’s schedule.

“Knowing it and focusing on it are two different things,” Mack said. “That’s my staff’s responsibility to look ahead and know whose scout it is to get themselves as prepared as possible and then tutor me when the game is done and we move onto the next opponent.”