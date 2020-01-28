Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Chris Mack sees freshmen progressing for Louisville

samdraut

Chris Mack didn’t have a benchmark for the freshmen on Louisville men’s basketball team, but the Cardinals’ head coach expects each player to improve throughout the season.

David Johnson and Samuell Williamson have had the biggest impact for the six members of the 2019 recruiting class that ranked in the top-10 nationally.

Johnson, who missed nearly four months recovering from shoulder surgery in late July, has become a stalwart in Louisville’s rotation in recent weeks. The 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 12 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 57.5 percent from the field in Louisville’s last four games. He was named ACC Freshman of the Week after road wins over Pittsburgh and Duke.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7 wing, scored 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the field in Louisville’s victory over Clemson last Saturday. Williamson has scored in 17 of 20 games this season, averaging 15.6 minutes per game.

Mack admitted that freshmen go through times where their play doesn’t match previous games because of the length of the season. First-year players are adjusting to the intensity that starts in August, Mack said.

“I think most freshmen around the country are usually on an upward trajectory,” Mack said. “You’re going to have lulls in their play, you want an upward trajectory as time goes on, I think David and Sam are on that pace.”

Besides Johnson and Williamson, Louisville has yet to have another freshmen emerge. Josh Nickelberry and Aidan Igiehon have appeared in 13 games while Quinn Slazinski has played in 11 games. Jae’Lyn Withers is redshirting this season.

Mack said Louisville’s other freshmen are progressing, but haven’t earned playing time over veterans yet. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Perry's confidence adds to Louisville backcourt

Junior sets a career-high 19 points in Louisville's sixth straight win

samdraut

Louisville's Chris Mack, Ryan McMahon address Kobe Bryant's death

Louisville coach and player reflect on the tragic passing of former NBA star

samdraut

Preview: Louisville prepares for healthier Boston College

Cardinals play first of two straight road games, winners of six straight

samdraut

Louisville's Jeff Walz reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

Louisville head coach says Kobe Bryant was remarkable for women's basketball

samdraut

Bionca Dunham changing scouting reports for Louisville

Senior finishes with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in victory over Pitt

samdraut

Louisville dominates Pitt for 12th straight win

Cardinals improve to 9-0 in the ACC with home victory

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Cardinals host Pitt at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville plays with energy against Clemson

Chris Mack says his team played with "tremendous energy" in sixth straight victory

samdraut

Louisville honors 1974-75 Final Four team

Cardinals celebrate 45th anniversary for program's third NCAA Final Four

samdraut

Louisville's Samuell Williamson improving defensively

Freshman scores 14 points against Clemson, defense progressing

samdraut