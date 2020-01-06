Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Chris Mack wants resiliency from Louisville

samdraut

Chris Mack isn’t down on his team despite two consecutive losses.

Louisville men’s basketball fell to Florida State 78-65 Jan. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center, the Cardinals’ first loss in conference play. Louisville shot 38.7 percent from the field and finished with 16 turnovers against the Seminoles.

Florida State’s length and pressure defense bothered Louisville, but Mack wants his team to be more resilient and make better decisions with the ball.

“We haven’t played very well, at least on the game on Saturday,” Mack said. “I thought Florida State with their length bothered our team, especially in the second half. It has been no secret that when teams pressure us and get after us, that we haven’t played as well.”

Mack thinks part of Louisville’s problems stem from making mental adjustments during the game. He said players have to learn in the moment to make better decisions.

The Cardinals will have the chance to bounce back by hosting Miami Jan. 7. Louisville opened the season against the Hurricanes in Miami, which ended in an 87-74 victory.

Louisville was without Malik Williams and David Johnson in a game that the Cardinals by as many as 32 points.

“It was so early, both teams are different,” Mack said. “We have two players that are now playing minutes that weren’t even healthy at the time.”

The Hurricanes lead the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in 3-point field goal percentage at 37.9 percent. Junior guard Chris Lykes is averaging 15.3 points per game. Kameron McGusty (14.9 points) and DJ Vasiljevic (14.6 points) are two other double-figure scorers. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville offense struggles in win against Duke

samdraut

Cardinals shoot 39.7 percent from the field in conference victory

Dana Evans hits shot that counts in Louisville's win

samdraut

Evans hits go-ahead 3-pointer for Louisville's fifth straight win

Jazmine Jones carries Louisville to win, reaches 1,000 career points

samdraut

Senior finishes with 26 points and 10 rebounds in victory over Duke

Louisville rallies past Duke for third ACC win

samdraut

Cardinals win fifth straight game, improve to 3-0 in ACC

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke

samdraut

Cardinals hosts Duke in third conference game of the season

Florida State's length and pressure bothers Louisville

samdraut

Cardinals shoot 38.7 percent, 16 turnovers in loss to Seminoles

Jordan Nwora carries Louisville offense in loss

samdraut

Junior finishes with 32 points and 10 rebounds against Florida State

Louisville guards struggle against Florida State pressure

samdraut

Kimble starts in place of McMahon, Johnson plays career-high in minutes

Louisville forces Florida State to be focused for 40 minutes

samdraut

Cardinals struggled against Florida State offensively and defensively

Louisville manhandled in loss to Florida State

samdraut

Cardinals lose second straight game, seeking toughness