Chris Mack wants resiliency from Louisville

Chris Mack isn’t down on his team despite two consecutive losses.

Louisville men’s basketball fell to Florida State 78-65 Jan. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center, the Cardinals’ first loss in conference play. Louisville shot 38.7 percent from the field and finished with 16 turnovers against the Seminoles.

Florida State’s length and pressure defense bothered Louisville, but Mack wants his team to be more resilient and make better decisions with the ball.

“We haven’t played very well, at least on the game on Saturday,” Mack said. “I thought Florida State with their length bothered our team, especially in the second half. It has been no secret that when teams pressure us and get after us, that we haven’t played as well.”

Mack thinks part of Louisville’s problems stem from making mental adjustments during the game. He said players have to learn in the moment to make better decisions.

The Cardinals will have the chance to bounce back by hosting Miami Jan. 7. Louisville opened the season against the Hurricanes in Miami, which ended in an 87-74 victory.

Louisville was without Malik Williams and David Johnson in a game that the Cardinals by as many as 32 points.

“It was so early, both teams are different,” Mack said. “We have two players that are now playing minutes that weren’t even healthy at the time.”

The Hurricanes lead the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in 3-point field goal percentage at 37.9 percent. Junior guard Chris Lykes is averaging 15.3 points per game. Kameron McGusty (14.9 points) and DJ Vasiljevic (14.6 points) are two other double-figure scorers.