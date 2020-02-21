LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville's Chris Mack isn't a fan of proposed transfer rule

samdraut

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) supports a rule change that would allow student athletes a one-time transfer without being forced to sit out a season, but Louisville men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack isn’t a fan of it.

Student athletes would be allowed to transfer to another Division I school without penalty of waiting a season to play.

“I think dealing with adversity sometimes is a good thing. Some of the best players I have ever coached didn’t start as a freshman, didn’t play a whole lot,” Mack said. “They continued to work and get better. I worry a lot of kids are going to find opportunities before they deal with becoming better.”

The ACC announced its support for the rule on Monday.

“During the league’s annual winter meetings (February 12-14) the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes regardless of sport. As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally,” in a statement released by the ACC.

Mack, who transferred from Evansville to Xavier during his collegiate playing career, doesn’t think there is an easy solution to it. He wants there to be a strict policy on tampering to prevent coaches from recruiting players that are already on teams, but also said that isn’t the only reason student athletes transfer.

“I don’t think it will benefit college basketball and the fans that want to see continuity and rosters,” Mack said. “I think it is going to be tumultuous from year to year for some teams.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Johnson "more sure" of things earns start

Freshman starts first career game against Syracuse, finishes with seven assists and four rebounds

samdraut

Preview: Louisville hosts reeling North Carolina

Cardinals host North Carolina team that has lost six straight games

samdraut

Louisville dismantles Syracuse to end losing streak

Cardinals snap two-game losing streak with dominant home win

samdraut

by

Dillon88

Jordan Nwora becomes more involved against Syracuse

Junior forward scores a team-high 17 points, finishes with seven rebounds in Louisville win

samdraut

Passing leads Louisville offense against Syracuse zone

Cardinals finish with a season-high 23 assists in victory over Syracuse

samdraut

Louisville starting lineup changed against Syracuse

David Johnson makes first career start, Malik Williams starts for the first time this season

samdraut

Gallery: Louisville vs. Syracuse

The Cardinals ended a two-game losing streak with victory against Syracuse

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Cardinals seeking to end two-game losing streak, host Syracuse

samdraut

Louisville remained focused during final stretch

Cardinals atop ACC with one-game lead heading into final four games

samdraut

Louisville's Norika Konno remains out indefinitely

Freshman guard from Japan unlikely to return this season

samdraut