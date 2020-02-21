Louisville's Chris Mack isn't a fan of proposed transfer rule

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) supports a rule change that would allow student athletes a one-time transfer without being forced to sit out a season, but Louisville men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack isn’t a fan of it.

Student athletes would be allowed to transfer to another Division I school without penalty of waiting a season to play.

“I think dealing with adversity sometimes is a good thing. Some of the best players I have ever coached didn’t start as a freshman, didn’t play a whole lot,” Mack said. “They continued to work and get better. I worry a lot of kids are going to find opportunities before they deal with becoming better.”

The ACC announced its support for the rule on Monday.

“During the league’s annual winter meetings (February 12-14) the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes regardless of sport. As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally,” in a statement released by the ACC.

Mack, who transferred from Evansville to Xavier during his collegiate playing career, doesn’t think there is an easy solution to it. He wants there to be a strict policy on tampering to prevent coaches from recruiting players that are already on teams, but also said that isn’t the only reason student athletes transfer.

“I don’t think it will benefit college basketball and the fans that want to see continuity and rosters,” Mack said. “I think it is going to be tumultuous from year to year for some teams.”