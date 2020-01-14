Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Ryan McMahon sees reserve role as an advantage for Louisville

samdraut

Ryan McMahon told Chris Mack he would be a better player coming off the bench.

The fifth-year senior start the first 13 games for Louisville men’s basketball, but the Cardinals’ head coach has replaced McMahon in the starting lineup with Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble the past three games. McMahon proved his point as a reserve, going 6 of 10 from the field for 17 points in Louisville’s 67-64 victory over Notre Dame in South Bend Jan. 11.

Mack changed Louisville’s guard rotation after its loss to Kentucky Dec. 28. Kimble and Perry start in the backcourt while McMahon and freshman David Johnson come off the bench, typically after the first media timeout.

The reshuffling of the rotation was an effort to get Johnson more playing time earlier in the first half. Mack said McMahon was “all in” for the change in the guard rotation.

“I give Ryan all the credit in the world,” Mack said. “He was very accepting of it, he was all for the team.”

McMahon isn’t a stranger to coming off the bench for Louisville. He had just one start in his first three seasons for the Cardinals. He sees it as an advantage.

“I get to see what the other team is doing defensively and offensively to try to exploit our offense or defense,” McMahon said. “When I get into the game I get to try to combat that or correct it. It is much easier to see the game from the sideline than it is when you’re actually on the court.”

Known as a perimeter shooter with 151 made 3-pointers in his career, McMahon showed the ability to score off the dribble against Notre Dame. He had back-to-back possessions in the first half on drives toward the basket that ended in layups. McMahon also scored in transition in the second half.

He hopes his ability to score off the dribbles on drives that setup midrange jumpers or layups will force defenders to play him more honestly.

“I try to take what the defense gives me and go with it,” McMahon said. “My teammates have done an incredible job looking for me.”

Before making 3 of 5 shots from behind the arc against Notre Dame, McMahon was just 3 of 12 on 3-point attempts in the previous three games. He is shooting 44 percent on 3-point shots this season.

He hasn’t noticed any changes on his shooting from early in the season to now.

“I feel like I have been shooting the ball really well in practice,” McMahon said. “I haven’t been able to knock down those shots in games for whatever reason, maybe I am getting pushed out further than I realize, maybe I’m rushing my shot. I don’t know what it is, but I feel very confident the way I have been shooting recently.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville focused on Pitt in ACC road test

The Cardinals aren't looking ahead to second-ranked Duke, focusing on road game against Pitt

samdraut

No common denominator for Louisville's opponents' comebacks

Cardinals have struggle to maintain leads in victories against Miami and Notre Dame

samdraut

Louisville set to enhance Cardinal Stadium for 2020 season

University of Louisville plans several improvements for fan experience

samdraut

Jeff Walz and Louisville seeking focus on both sides

Louisville women's basketball head coach wants his team focused offensively and defensively

samdraut

Jeff Walz wants situational improvement for Louisville

Louisville made on court adjustments against Wake Forest, but coach Jeff Walz wants his team to understand situations better

samdraut

Louisville defeats Wake Forest for eighth straight win

Cardinals sustain early lead to improve to 5-0 in the ACC

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Louisville women's basketball returns home with a seven-game winning streak to host Wake Forest

samdraut

Reaction: Louisville closes out Notre Dame for ACC win

Louisville made plays on both ends of the floor for a road victory over Notre Dame

samdraut

Louisville survives Notre Dame for ACC road win

Cardinals struggle in second half against Notre Dame

samdraut

Louisville dominates Miami for seventh straight win

Cardinals dominant as team improves to 4-0 in ACC play

samdraut

by

PaulieCouples