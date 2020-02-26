Louisville set to play in Las Vegas tournament in 2020

LouisvilleReport
Louisville men’s basketball is set to play two games in Las Vegas next season as part of the seventh-annual MGM Resorts Main Event benefitting Coaches Vs. Cancer Nov. 20 to 22. The Cardinals are one of four teams in the tournament that will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

The other three teams will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are looking forward to participating in this prestigious event among our early games next season,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “The opportunity to play in this tournament in Las Vegas provides a great destination for our fans to follow our team on the road a week before Thanksgiving in what we anticipate to be great competition.”

Louisville hasn’t traveled west since playing Grand Canyon in Phoenix in 2016. The Cardinals last played in Las Vegas for a tournament in 2007.

First-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 20 with the consolation and championship games tipping off on Sunday, Nov. 22.

“We are excited to bring Louisville and its tremendous fan base to Las Vegas the weekend before Thanksgiving for the Main Event,” bdG Sports President and CEO Brooks Downing said. “UofL has such a rich history in the game and is one of only 12 programs to win a national championship in the past two decades. With the field we’re assembling and such a world-class destination location, the Cardinal fans are in for a great weekend.”

