Louisville's Jordan Nwora struggles against Georgia Tech

samdraut

Jordan Nwora wasn’t the only player that struggled for Louisville men’s basketball in a loss to Georgia Tech Feb. 12 that ended the Cardinals’ 10-game winning streak, but coach Chris Mack wanted more from the junior in Louisville’s first loss since Jan. 4.

“He did not compete the other night, he was bad,” Mack said. “I do not want to have bad Jordan Nwora and he knows that.”

Nwora went 1 of 6 from the field for two points, missing all four 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-8 forward’s performance against Georgia Tech doesn’t diminish an impressive season.

Nwora leads the team and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in scoring with 18.8 points per game. His 469 points through 25 games are the second-most by a Louisville player in the last 20 seasons.

He has scored 20 or more points in 13 games this season. Mack said Nwora isn’t forcing as many shots this season, making him a more efficient offensive threat.

“He has improved greatly. He has improved so much since when we first coached him and last year,” Mack said. “The decisions he made on offense last year were bad. He would have games where he had multiple turnovers that he would do ridiculous stuff.”

Mack said Nwora has become a better defender and is team’s second-leading rebounder with 7.2 rebounds per game.

“He gets maligned at times for not being a guy that delivers,” Mack said. “He has really tried to do the things that help his team win and be more efficient.”

