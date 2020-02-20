Jordan Nwora becomes more involved against Syracuse

Jordan Nwora didn’t have his most efficient performance as Louisville men’s basketball defeated Syracuse 90-66 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 19, but the junior forward returned to the starting lineup and scored a team-high 17 points along with seven rebounds and three assists.

After being removed from the starting lineup in Louisville’s loss to Clemson last Saturday, Nwora was back in a reshuffled lineup that had David Johnson and Malik Williams making their first starts of the season.

Nwora went 1 of 6 from the field and finished with two points in Louisville’s loss to Georgia Tech last Wednesday before going 1 of 5 for five points against Clemson.

The 6-foot-8 forward scored in double figures for the 23 time this season, going 5 of 18 from the field against Syracuse. Louisville coach Chris Mack wants Nwora to be an active part of Louisville’s offense, saying he needs to shoot more than 10 shots in a game.

“I thought he created some things to the foul line that were good shots,” Mack said. “I thought he mixed it up, guys ran at him, which guys are going to do. I thought he put it on the floor a couple times and had 15-foot pull ups, which I’ll take that shot every day of the week.”

Mack said Nwora affected the game in other areas beyond scoring against Syracuse. Nwora has record at least seven rebounds in eight of his last 10 games while his three assists were one shy of a career high.