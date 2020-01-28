Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Darius Perry's confidence adds to Louisville backcourt

samdraut

Darius Perry is different from a year ago.

The 6-foot-2 guard’s attitude has changed for the better in his junior season. Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack said Perry has put in the time along with the right attitude to have a bigger impact.

“He hasn’t let his practice habits be defined by his results in games or lack of playing time in certain games determine his outlook or his preparation or his practice attitude,” Mack said. “That has been incredible.”

Perry had a career-high 19 points with five 3-pointers as Louisville won its sixth straight game with a victory over Clemson at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 25. Perry has started all 20 games for Louisville (17-3 overall, 8-1 in the ACC) with the capability of playing both guard spots.

Perry showed his confidence in his jump shot against Clemson, making 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc. Mack, who calls Perry a good shooter, said the guard has worked on his perimeter scoring ability.

“He has a really good pull-up game and that’s a little unique. Coaches are always trying to get their team to work it and pass the ball, make the extra pass, so generally that leads to guys taking shots off the catch,” Mack said. “I think Darius is stronger at taking shots off the dribble, we have to give him a little bit of that rope, but it was great to see some of the shots he made the other night were off the catch.”

Perry has proven his ability as a passer, he ranks 14 in the ACC in assists while his assist/turnovers ratio ranks seventh in the conference. Perry has five or more assists in five games this season, but he hasn’t looked for his own shot as much.

“He hasn’t always been the guy that has a clean look and shot it,” Mack said. “Sometimes he would dribble it, sometimes he would jab it. He would jab step at a guy that wasn’t guarding him. He is becoming more experienced and more confident in that area.”

Perry has made 9 of 17 shots from behind the arc in his last six games, raising his 3-point shooting percentage to 41.7 percent. He averages 23 minutes per game with the versatility of playing point guard or off-ball.

“Our team needs him to continue to be consistent whether he is playing the one or the two,” Mack said. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Chris Mack, Ryan McMahon address Kobe Bryant's death

Louisville coach and player reflect on the tragic passing of former NBA star

samdraut

Preview: Louisville prepares for healthier Boston College

Cardinals play first of two straight road games, winners of six straight

samdraut

Louisville's Jeff Walz reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

Louisville head coach says Kobe Bryant was remarkable for women's basketball

samdraut

Bionca Dunham changing scouting reports for Louisville

Senior finishes with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in victory over Pitt

samdraut

Louisville dominates Pitt for 12th straight win

Cardinals improve to 9-0 in the ACC with home victory

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Cardinals host Pitt at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville plays with energy against Clemson

Chris Mack says his team played with "tremendous energy" in sixth straight victory

samdraut

Louisville honors 1974-75 Final Four team

Cardinals celebrate 45th anniversary for program's third NCAA Final Four

samdraut

Louisville's Samuell Williamson improving defensively

Freshman scores 14 points against Clemson, defense progressing

samdraut

Darius Perry leads Louisville offense against Clemson

Junior guard finishes with 19 points, setting a career-high

samdraut