Darius Perry helps Louisville close out Miami

When Miami men’s basketball closed its once 20-point deficit to two possessions, Darius Perry helped lead Louisville men’s basketball down the stretch for a 74-58 victory Jan. 7 at the KFC Yum! Center. The junior guard finished with 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting and 3 assists.

Louisville led by 20 points in the first half, but Miami methodically worked back into the game. The visitors closed with five points four times in the second half, but Louisville left its advantage slip to one possession.

Perry said he wanted to lead his team to a win after Louisville had lost consecutive games.

“I feel like it was my responsibility to pick us up defensively and run offensively, get the best shot for my team every time,” Perry said. “That’s what I tried to do down the stretch and I think it worked.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack said Perry was by the team’s best point guard against Miami. Perry shared the on-ball responsibilities with Lamarr Kimble and David Johnson.

After Miami closed within five points with 5:37 left, Perry had back-to-back possessions to put the game away. He first found Nwora, who was fouled, for a layup.

On Louisville’s next possession, Perry drove into the lane following a screen, scoring while being fouled. Perry made the ensuing free throw to convert the three-point-play to give Louisville a 62-54 lead with 3:47 left.

“I was thinking make the right play,” Perry said. “I came off the screen and Chris Lykes kind of got stuck, the big was playing off and I didn’t have Malik, so I felt like the best shot was for me to get into the lane and make a play.”

Mack said Perry made plays down the stretch on the offensive and defensive end. The junior’s versatility was used against Miami.

“He has been playing a little more off the ball but the value of him being able to play both on and off the ball showed tonight,” Mack said. “Darius did a great job.”