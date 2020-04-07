Chris Mack "not shocked" at Darius Perry's decision to transfer

Chris Mack wasn’t surprised when Darius Perry entered the transfer portal, which was announced March 16. The 6-foot-2 guard started 26 games as a junior for Louisville men’s basketball in 2019-20, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 assists.

Although Perry's preferred playing style didn't quite fit the Louisville head coach's system, Mack said Perry never allowed his personal frustrations to affect the team.

“He never let it affect his teammates, I couldn’t have said that about Darius as a sophomore,” Mack said in a teleconference April 7. “I thought he was a lot more mature in his junior year, I know personally he may have been frustrated with his role whether it was scoring or playing more or what have you.”

Perry, who is set to graduate from Louisville in May, entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He appeared in 100 games and finished with 482 points in three seasons at Louisville.

“I love Louisville and regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card,” Perry said in a statement. “I wish everyone repping Louisville the best.”

After signing to play for former head coach Rick Pitino, Perry played his freshman year for interim head coach David Padgett following Pitino’s firing amid an FBI investigation. Perry came to Louisville with the intention of playing a different style of basketball compared to Mack’s.

“He signed up for a pressing, running open style that, again, I wouldn’t call us Virginia, but we play a little bit more in the half court,” Mack said.

Mack said there is no animosity between Perry and the program.

“He is a guy that I’m rooting for, I hope he has a great senior year and does exactly what he is hoping to do,” Mack said. “I am hopeful he finds what he is looking for.”