Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville faces third-ranked Duke at Cameron Indoor

samdraut

Louisville men’s basketball completes its three-game road trip Saturday, Jan. 17 against third-ranked Duke. The Cardinals (14-3 overall, 5-1 in the ACC) rallied to force overtime in a 73-68 victory over Pittsburgh Jan. 14 while Duke lost to Clemson on the same night.

In a game between two teams tied atop the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) standings with Florida State, Louisville coach Chris Mack says the biggest factor is to keep Duke off the offensive glass. Duke (15-2 overall, 5-1 in the ACC) leads in the ACC and is ranked fifth nationally with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game.

Center Vernon Carey Jr. is Duke’s leading scorer and rebounder. The 6-foot-10 freshman is averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds as Duke’s biggest interior presence.

Mack said Louisville must limit Carey’s deep touches around the rim.

“He is going to touch the ball, that’s their focus to throw it in, is he catching it at 3-feet or is he catching it at 10-feet,” Mack said. “We have to be able to do our work early. We have to be able to pressure the ball, pressure the passers in a way that they can’t just find him under the hoop.”

Sophomore Tre Jones averages 15.1 points as a member of Duke’s backcourt. The 6-foot-3 guard is scoring nearly six more points per game compared to his freshman year as his role has expanded offensively.

Cassius Stanely, a 6-foot-6 guard, has emerged in recent weeks. The freshman is averaging 16.0 points and shooting 63.2 percent from the field in Duke’s last four games.

With Jones and junior guard Jordan Goldwire, Mack expects Duke to deny the length of the floor. He said Duke is tenacious on the defensive end, more so than a year ago.

“In Jones and Goldwire, maybe two of the best perimeter players in our league,” Mack said. “Those guys attack the ball, they hawk passing lanes. They do a really good job of putting pressure on your perimeter.”

Mack wants Louisville to take care of the ball against Duke. The Cardinals shot 38.3 percent from the field along with 10 turnovers in the win against Pitt this week. 

The game, which tips off at 6 p.m., will be featured on ESPN CollegeDay. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville wins ninth straight game with ACC road victory

Cardinals defeat Boston College 81-70 to improve to 6-0 in the ACC

samdraut

David Johnson continues to progress for Louisville backcourt

Freshman plays a career high 20 minutes against Pitt, scores 11 points

samdraut

Jeff Walz wants faster tempo for Louisville offense

Cardinals defense holding opponents to 57 points per game, offense needs better pace

samdraut

Louisville signees Van Lith and Cochran named to Naismith list

Louisville 2020 signees receiving national recognition for senior seasons

samdraut

Bionca Dunham is Louisville's defensive voice

Senior leads Louisville's defense, contributing in other ways

samdraut

Jeff Walz previews Louisville's game against Boston College

Cardinals are 5-0 in the ACC for the second straight year

samdraut

Louisville escapes with ACC win against Pitt

Louisville struggles offensively, but rallies to force overtime in road game against Pitt

samdraut

Louisville focused on Pitt in ACC road test

The Cardinals aren't looking ahead to second-ranked Duke, focusing on road game against Pitt

samdraut

Ryan McMahon sees reserve role as an advantage for Louisville

Fifth-year senior adds depth to guard rotation as bench player

samdraut

No common denominator for Louisville's opponents' comebacks

Cardinals have struggle to maintain leads in victories against Miami and Notre Dame

samdraut