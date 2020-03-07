Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Dwayne Sutton able to play the five against Virginia

samdraut

Dwayne Sutton doesn’t need to be the “glue guy” even if he is.

The fifth-year senior for Louisville men’s basketball might receive certain labels because of his versatility to play multiple positions, but those definitions aren’t any of his concern.

“It’s in one ear, out the other,” Sutton said. “I do what it takes for my team to win. If that’s the glue guy, so be it. I take that approach every time I step on the court.”

Sutton’s versatility will once again be tested as Louisville ends it regular season in Charlottesville against Virginia March 7. The Cardinals (24-6 overall, 15-4 in the ACC) will more than likely be without 6-foot-11 forward Malik Williams, who is doubtful in game that presents a share of the ACC regular season title on the line.

Sutton, a 6-foot-5 forward, will play the five-spot in Williams’ absence when center Steven Enoch needs rest. The Louisville native says everyone needs to step up on both sides of the ball while Williams is out.

He has learned the center position, both defensively and offensively.

“Malik and Steve do a good job of telling me what to do in practice, so I get a lot of confidence in spots and where to be,” Sutton said. “I also think it’s important for me to play my game.”

Sutton is averaging 9.3 points and 8.3 rebounds this season. He has averaged 11.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in his last six games while shooting 52% on three-point attempts.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team can anything it wants to run with Sutton at the five-spot, but the Cardinals won’t be posting Sutton on the low block against Virginia Mamadi Diakite, a 6-foot-9 forward, or Jay Huff, a 7-foot-1 forward, in the season finale.

Sutton won’t limit Louisville offensively or defensively while playing the five.

“He is smart enough to know every play and he does know every play that we run,” Mack said. “He knows every assignment, but we have to play a little different in terms of who we are going to and how we are going to.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cards Top Deacs In ACC Opener

Another masterful performance from Reid Detmers helped extend Louisville's win streak to nine in a row, as the Cardinal Nine take down Wake Forest in the series opener.

Matthew McGavic

Preview: Louisville faces Virginia in rematch

Louisville finishes regular season against Virginia with shot at ACC regular season title

samdraut

Louisville flies past Syracuse, advances to ACC semifinals

Cardinals defeat Syracuse in ACC tournament quarterfinals

samdraut

The Factors That Played Into Dez Fitzpatrick's Return

Redshirt senior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick opted to come back for his final season at Louisville instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. But what went behind his decision to stay?

Matthew McGavic

Malik Williams "Doubtful" vs. Virginia

Per assistant coach Dino Gaudio, junior center Malik Williams is "doubtful" vs Virginia this Saturday.

Matthew McGavic

Braden Smith Could Be UofL's 2020 Breakout Offensive Weapon

Halfway through spring practice, wide receiver Braden Smith has been turning heads from players and coaches alike, and could be a 2020 breakout candidate for the Cards.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville goes into ACC tournament with seeding clarity

Cardinals listed as a two-seed in the most recent Bracketology

samdraut

Gunter Brewer Believes The Cards' Offense Can Be More Explosive in Year 2

Coming off a historic turnaround in 2019, wide receiver's coach Gunter Brewer thinks the Louisville offense will be even more deadly in Year 2 of the Scott Satterfield era.

Matthew McGavic

Without Asia Durr, Louisville offense relies on multiple scorers

Dana Evans, Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook averaging double figures for Cardinals' offense

samdraut

Team success leads to individual accolades for Louisville

Dana Evans wins ACC Player of the Year, three Cardinals selected to All-ACC First-Team

samdraut