Dwayne Sutton able to play the five against Virginia

Dwayne Sutton doesn’t need to be the “glue guy” even if he is.

The fifth-year senior for Louisville men’s basketball might receive certain labels because of his versatility to play multiple positions, but those definitions aren’t any of his concern.

“It’s in one ear, out the other,” Sutton said. “I do what it takes for my team to win. If that’s the glue guy, so be it. I take that approach every time I step on the court.”

Sutton’s versatility will once again be tested as Louisville ends it regular season in Charlottesville against Virginia March 7. The Cardinals (24-6 overall, 15-4 in the ACC) will more than likely be without 6-foot-11 forward Malik Williams, who is doubtful in game that presents a share of the ACC regular season title on the line.

Sutton, a 6-foot-5 forward, will play the five-spot in Williams’ absence when center Steven Enoch needs rest. The Louisville native says everyone needs to step up on both sides of the ball while Williams is out.

He has learned the center position, both defensively and offensively.

“Malik and Steve do a good job of telling me what to do in practice, so I get a lot of confidence in spots and where to be,” Sutton said. “I also think it’s important for me to play my game.”

Sutton is averaging 9.3 points and 8.3 rebounds this season. He has averaged 11.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in his last six games while shooting 52% on three-point attempts.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team can anything it wants to run with Sutton at the five-spot, but the Cardinals won’t be posting Sutton on the low block against Virginia Mamadi Diakite, a 6-foot-9 forward, or Jay Huff, a 7-foot-1 forward, in the season finale.

Sutton won’t limit Louisville offensively or defensively while playing the five.

“He is smart enough to know every play and he does know every play that we run,” Mack said. “He knows every assignment, but we have to play a little different in terms of who we are going to and how we are going to.”