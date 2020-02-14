LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Malik Williams thinks Louisville communication can improve

samdraut

When things get quiet and Louisville men’s basketball gets down, Malik Williams says something to pick his teammates back up. Whether it’s during good or bad moments, Williams is a vocal leader for the Cardinals so his teammates don’t have to hear everything from coaches.

The 6-foot-11 junior was elected as one of three team captains before the season started. Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds as Louisville lost to Georgia Tech Feb. 12, ending the Cardinals’ 10-game winning streak.

Williams has established himself as s vocal leader, despite not necessarily putting that title on himself.

“I don’t feel like it is my responsibility,” Williams said. “Captain label or no label, any guy on our team should say something when they see something. That’s just what I do.

“I feel like I got to continue to stay on guys. It’s hard for me as well, I’m out there making sure everybody is ready, I feel like I have been letting us down while doing that. It’s something that I’m trying to find out what exactly I need to do for us to get to that level.”

Williams says the team still needs to reach another level in communication.

“We do a good job of communicating things that have to be communicated like when you’re going into a ball screen, when there is a down screen and you’re telling someone to get through,” Williams said. “We do a good job with those things, but it’s that extra communication when you’re not involved in the play, you’re telling your guy that you have his back.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's David Johnson still learning to find plays

Freshman scored 16 points in Louisville's loss to Georgia Tech

samdraut

Perimeter shooting woes plague Louisville against Georgia Tech

Cardinals shoot 3 of 24 on 3-point attempts in loss to Georgia Tech

samdraut

Louisville's Jordan Nwora struggles against Georgia Tech

Junior finishes with four points on 1 of 6 shooting in Louisville's loss

samdraut

Preview: Louisville prepares for rematch against Clemson

Cardinals' 10-game winning streak snapped against Georgia Tech, team turns to Clemson

samdraut

Louisville football 41st nationally in preseason SP+ ratings

Cardinals return 16 starters from 2019 season that finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division

samdraut

by

Bob Rodes

Louisville outlasts fourth-ranked NC State for road win

Cardinals snap two-game losing streak with win in Raleigh

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. NC State

Cardinals travel to Raleigh to play fourth-ranked NC State

samdraut

Louisville baseball opens season against Ole Miss

Top-ranked Cardinals begin season in Oxford for three-game series

samdraut

Offensive struggles doom Louisville against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech ends Louisville's 10-game winning streak

samdraut

Elizabeth Balogun returns to Louisville lineup

Sophomore missed two games competing for Nigerian National Team

samdraut