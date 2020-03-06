Louisville Report
Louisville flies past Syracuse, advances to ACC semifinals

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals, defeating Syracuse 71-46 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament hosted in Greensboro March 6. The Cardinals (28-3) never trailed and led by double digits in the first quarter.

Dana Evans scored a game-high 23 points and made six three-pointers. Jazmine Jones finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Kylee Shook had 10 points. 

Kiara Lewis scored a team-high 18 points for a Syracuse team that shot 27% from the field.

The Cardinals scored the game’s first seven points capped by a layup from Bionca Dunham. After being held scoreless for more than four minutes to begin the game, Syracuse scored on a basket from Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi.

Jazmine Jones scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter for Louisville’s first double digit advantage.

The Cardinals scored the first seven points to for the second straight quarter capped by a pull-up jumper from Yacine Diop for a 21-8 lead eight minutes before halftime. Syracuse went scoreless for nearly four minutes until Amaya Finklea-Guity made a free throw

Louisville closed out the first half on an 8-0 run in the final three minutes ending on a three-pointer by Jones for a 21-point halftime advantage. Syracuse shot 17% from the field in the first half. 

Evans made a three-pointer as Louisville extended its lead to 39-13 two minutes into the third quarter. The Cardinals led by as many as 27 points.

Digna Strautmane brought Syracuse within 20 points with a shot behind the arc early in the fourth quarter, but Louisville answered with a jumper from Jones and three-pointer by Shook.

Louisville will play Florida State in the semifinals at noon March 7.  

