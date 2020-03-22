Best and Worst Moments during Louisville women's basketball 2019-20 season

Louisville women’s basketball had its 2019-20 season end prior to the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) last week. The Cardinals finished the season 28-4 and 16-2 in the ACC, winning the conference’s regular season title outright for the first time in program history.

Dana Evans was named an AP Second-Team All-American while Evans, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook were all selected as First-Team All-ACC. Evans was named ACC Player of the Year and Shook was picked as ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Here are some of the best and worst moments from the past season:

Louisville upsets top-ranked Oregon in Paradise Jam (Nov. 30)

Louisville defeated a No. 1 ranked team for the first time since 2013 with a 72-62 victory over Oregon at the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Kylee Shook finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds while Dana Evans had 17 points as Louisville won the Island Division Title and improved to 8-0.

After trailing by 11 points at the end of the first quarter, Louisville outscored Oregon by 16 points in the second quarter to take the lead for good.

Oregon pulled within six points twice in the fourth quarter, but Jazmine Jones and Evans combined to make six free throws in the final minutes.

Louisville rallies for rivalry road win against Kentucky (Dec. 15)

The Cardinals left Rupp Arena with a 67-66 win over No. 14 Kentucky, rallying from a 10-point deficit to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Dana Evans finished with 18 points and 10 assists while Kylee Shook added 11 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

After trailing by 10 points in the third quarter, Louisville went on a 13-0 run to take its first lead in the second half. Kentucky retied the score with just over three minutes left, but Shook made a jumper and hit a shot from behind the arc to give Louisville a 67-64 advantage.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard missed a 3-pointer from the wing on Kentucky’s final possession in the closing seconds.

Louisville locks down NC State for road win in Raleigh (Feb. 13)

Louisville held fourth-ranked NC State to 32.3% from the field to defeat the Wolfpack 66-59 in a game between the ACC’s two top teams. Jazmine Jones scored 19 points while Kylee Shook added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

After consecutive losses, Louisville led by as many as 14 points and outscored the Wolfpack by 11 points in the first quarter.

Louisville wins ACC regular season title outright (Feb. 27)

Louisville won its third straight ACC regular season title along with winning the conference title outright for the first time after a 68-48 victory over Boston College. Kylee Shook had 18 points and Jazmine Jones added 17 points.

Louisville falls to Florida State in ACC Tournament (March 7)

What ended up being Louisville’s final game of season ended in disappointment.

The Cardinals lost to Florida State 62-60 in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Louisville had a chance to tie or take the lead on its final possession, but couldn’t get a shot to fall.

Louisville fell to Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center earlier in the season.

Cardinals drop second straight, lose to Syracuse (Feb. 9)

Louisville couldn’t quite get going offensively, losing to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome 59-51. The Cardinals shot 35.2% from the field in their second straight loss.

Louisville’s 51 points was its lowest scoring output of the season. The Cardinals were without Elizabeth Balogun, who was competing for the Nigerian National Team.