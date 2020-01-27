Bionca Dunham changing scouting reports for Louisville

Bionca Dunham has changed scouting reports.

The senior finished with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting, along with six rebounds and five assists as Louisville women’s basketball defeated Pitt 83-49 for its 12 straight victory Jan. 26 at the KFC Yum! Center. Dunham stretched the visitors’ defense, making four midrange jumpers for her season high in points.

The 6-foot-2 forward said her shooting ability prevents teams from sagging off her when she patrols the high post, which allows teammates Kylee Shook or Elizabeth Dixon space in the low post. Dunham took advantage of space in the high post against Pitt.

“I don’t try to focus too much on offense, I let it come to me, let my teammates find me when they can,” Dixon said. “Tonight was one of those nights.”

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said Dunham can score in a variety of ways, whether its with her midrange jumper, face up game or post moves with her back to the basket.

“She has changed a lot of scouting reports,” Walz said. “It used to be ‘make her shoot it at the free throw line, give her that shot.’ Now she has worked so hard on her game that she is pretty darn consistent from 15 to 18 feet.”

Dunham, who has started all 20 games for Louisville (20-1 overall, 9-0 in the ACC), still makes her biggest contribution on the defensive side of the floor.

“Everyone talks about her offensive output today, but it’s what she does at the defensive end for us that is invaluable,” Walz said. “She guards her man, when someone gets beat, she picks up their man and she gets back to her man. It’s pretty impressive what she does at the defensive end.”