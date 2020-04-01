Dana Evans announces return for senior season

Dana Evans announced today, April 1, that she is returning for her senior year for Louisville women’s basketball. During her junior year, Evans was named Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year, selected as a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) along with being picked as a finalist for the 2020 Wade Trophy.

“In my first three years at Louisville, we have accomplished a lot. Three ACC Championships, an ACC Tournament Championship and a trip to the 2018 Final Four. It has been three of the best years of my life,” Evans said in a statement. “After this season came to an abrupt halt, I had many discussions with my family, Coach [Jeff] Walz and the coaching staff about my future. I have decided that the best thing for me is to return to Louisville for my senior season."

Evans averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists as a junior as Louisville went 28-4 and won the ACC regular season title outright for the first time in program history. Evans made 90 shots from behind the arc while shooting 43.1% on 3-point attempts.

“My first three years have helped prepare me for what I believe will be an extremely special senior year and I can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country next season,” Evans said.