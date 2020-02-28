LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun out again for Louisville

samdraut

Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun could have played as Louisville women’s basketball defeated Boston College 68-48 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 27 to clinch the ACC regular season title, but Louisville coach Jeff Walz decided against it.

Evans and Balogun, who are recovering from ankle injuries, were cleared to play by the medical staff, but the Cardinals didn’t need the two guards. Louisville (26-3 overall, 15-2 in the ACC) shot 63% from the field in the first half and outscored the Eagles by 19 points in the second quarter.

Mykasa Robinson and Yacine Diop started in place of Evans and Balogun for the second straight game.

“I was going to see how the game went,” Walz said. “When we made that big run there in the second quarter, I felt pretty good about the fact that I wasn’t going to have to play them.”

Walz is hopefully that Balogun and Evans will have another day of practice tomorrow and Saturday as Louisville prepares for Virginia Tech on Sunday. Evans and Balogun’s participation will once again be a game time decision.

“I feel a little bit better where Elizabeth is right now compared to Dana, but I have no doubt that they will both play some on Sunday,” Walz said.

Win or lose on Sunday in Louisville’s final game of the regular season, Walz believes the NCAA committee factors in injuries during the seeding process.

“If they aren’t able to go on Sunday, if things don’t go our way, I would hope they would take that into consideration,” Walz said. “If you look at what we have done this year when we have had a full roster, we basically lost at Ohio State, so I think we have done enough where the committee would give us the respect that we have earned.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kylee Shook develops into dynamic forward for Louisville

Senior has three consecutive double doubles as Louisville clinches ACC regular season title

samdraut

Louisville wins ACC regular season title outright

Cardinals win third straight regular season conference title

samdraut

Louisville clinches ACC regular season title against Boston College

Cardinals win fifth straight game, slow Boston College's offense

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville could secure regular season conference title with victory

samdraut

Louisville seniors classes continue to build on success

Louisville's senior class could become winningest group in program history

samdraut

Mykasa Robinson changing Louisville's offense

Sophomore played a career-high 36 minutes in victory against Pittsburgh

samdraut

Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun won't be rushed back from injuries

Louisville hosts Boston College with a chance to secure ACC regular season title

samdraut

Louisville set to play in Las Vegas tournament in 2020

Cardinals will play two games in MGM Resorts Main Event

samdraut

Preview: Louisville hosts Boston College with plenty at stake

Cardinals could win ACC regular season title with victory

samdraut

Kylee Shook selected as semifinals for Defensive Player of the Year

Senior forward has 80 blocks this season for the Cardinals

samdraut