Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun won't be rushed back from injuries

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball could be without Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun as the team hosts Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 26. The two guards, who are dealing with ankle injuries, practiced on the floor with the team for around five minutes on Tuesday.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz called the game against Boston College, a team on a five-game winning streak and three-way tie for fourth place in the ACC, a definite challenge with or without Evans and Balogun. Despite a four-game winning streak and chance to seal the regular season conference title, the Cardinals won’t force Evans and Balogun into action if they aren’t ready.

“I hope they are able to go, but it’s something that I won’t force them into by no means,” Walz said. “That’s one thing I have never done here and I won’t. If they tell me they are good to go and they’re cleared through our medical staff, then they will play.”

Evans is averaging a team-high 18.1 points and 4.2 assists while Balogun averages 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds. Louisville (25-3 overall, 14-2 in the ACC) won’t change anything if Evans and Balogun are unable to play.

The Cardinals were without the two guards in the 79-47 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Mykasa Robinson and Yacine Diop started in place of Evans and Balogun.

Kylee Shook finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Diop scored 15 points. Jazmine Jones added 12 points and Bionca Dunham had 10 points.

“I was really pleased with how we play on Sunday at Pittsburgh. We didn’t change a thing, we just had kids step up and play well,” Walz said. “Jaz played real well, Yacine played well, Kylee, Bionca, all of our seniors were fantastic.”

