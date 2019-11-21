Live Blog: Louisville vs. Chattanooga

Louisville women's basketball tips off against Chattanooga at the KFC Yum! Center Nov. 21.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Chattanooga starters: Eboni Williams, Bria Dial, NaKeia Burks, Abbey Cornelius, Lakelyn Bouldin

Jones takes a 3-pointer on the game's opening possession, Shook rebounds the miss, but can't make the put-back.

Chattanooga leads 2-0, Louisville has missed its first five shots after Evans misses a jumper in the lane.

6:19 first quarter, Chattanooga leads 2-0, Louisville has missed its first eight shots.

Evans ends the scoreless streak with a driving layup.

4:00 first quarter, Louisville leads Chattanooga 8-4, the Cardinals force a back court violation. Louisville missed its first eight shots. Chattanooga is 2 of 7 (29%) from the field while Louisville is 4 of 16 (25%), neither team is making shots despite a few good looks.

Louisville's 12-0 run ends with a 3-pointer from Dial, Louisville leads 14-7.

End of the first quarter: Louisville leads Chattanooga 18-7.

After missing their first eight shots, Louisville ends the first quarter 7 of 24 from the field (29%), Evans, Balogun and Norika Konno each have four points. Louisville's pressure bothered Chattanooga, creating six turnovers. Louisville has yet to make a 3-pointer, missing all six shots from behind the arc.

Yacine Diop has a steal near midcourt and goes for a layup, Louisville leads 22-9.

9:03 second quarter, Jones checks out for the first time, she was the only starter that had played the entire game to this point.

5:59 second quarter, Louisville leads Chattanooga 24-9. This certainly isn't an offensive showcase, Louisville is 10 of 34 from the field (31%) and Chattanooga is even worse, 4 of 18 from the field (22%).

4:56 second quarter, Louisville leads Chattanooga 26-9. Konno and Diop each have six points.

Halftime: Louisville leads Chattanooga 35-13.

It was certainly a forget first half offensively for both teams. Louisville shot 15 of 43 from the field (35%) while Chattanooga was even worse, going 6 of 27 from the field (22%). Evans has a team-high 10 points.

6:33 third quarter, Evans makes 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, then scores on a drive, Louisville leads Chattanooga 45-17.

4:47 third quarter, Louisville leads Chattanooga 47-19. Louisville's field goal percentage is creeping toward 40%, 19 of 50 from the field (38%) heading into the media timeout. Evans is up to 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

3:22 third quarter, Mykasa Robinson drives into the lane late in the shot clock, makes a layup and is fouled, Louisville leads 53-19.

1:06 third quarter, Elizabeth Dixon has a put-back, Louisville leads 57-27. The Cardinals are outrebounding Chattanooga 43 to 23.

End of the third quarter, Louisville leads Chattanooga 61-27. Shook finds Dixon for a layup as time expires. The Cardinals shoot 10 of 17 from the field in the third quarter.

After being held scoreless through the first three quarters, Shook scores 12 points in the fourth quarter before exiting. Louisville leads 73-30.

4:31 fourth quarter, Louisville leads Chattanooga 74-32. The Cardinals are 15 of 27 from the field in the second half.

Dixon makes a baseline jumper, Louisville leads 80-35, 1:30 left.