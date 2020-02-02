Angel McCoughtry returns to Louisville with Team USA

Angel McCoughtry couldn’t decided if she was playing a home or away game for USA Women’s Basketball in an exhibition against Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 2. More than a decade after playing her final game for the Cardinals, McCoughtry was once again on the floor being cheered on by Louisville fans.

The program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder finished with 11 points and three rebounds as Team USA defeated Louisville 97-54. McCoughtry, who played all four seasons for Louisville at Freedom Hall, called her returned a great experience.

“I have always played here, but I have never played in the Yum, so it was kind of an away game a little bit, it was kind of a home away game,” McCoughtry said. “It’s your home, but you’re playing in another arena and for the other team.”

McCoughtry admitted to being nervous in her first game back, but the Louisville crowd helped her ease into the game.

“Once I got out there and saw the love that everyone was giving, I was like ‘what’s there to be nervous about,’” McCoughtry said. “There is so much love in this building.”

McCoughtry said USWNT teammates were complimentary of the school’s facilities and the city. She expects Louisville to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

McCoughtry joking told senior Jazmine Jones to slow down a little bit when the guard scored in the first quarter. McCoughtry went 3 of 5 from the field and made five free throws.

After McCoughtry helped to lead Louisville to its first Final Four in 2009, the program has returned twice. She is proud of how the program has continued to grow.

“It is truly and honor, part of a legacy,” McCoughtry said. “When I first came to Louisville I never imagined all of this. It was just trying to get past the first round of the tournament. That was our goal when I first came to Louisville.”