Preview: Louisville hosts Boston College with plenty at stake

There is plenty at stake when Louisville women’s basketball welcomes Boston College to the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 27. The Cardinals (25-3 overall, 14-2 in the ACC) have the chance to seal the regular season conference championship with a victory over the Eagles.

After two straight conference losses in early February, the Cardinals have won four straight games including a 79-47 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Louisville holds a two-game lead over eighth-ranked NC State for first place in the ACC with two games remaining in the regular season.

“We understand what is at stake, it’s a chance to win the league outright, which is something that we have talked about throughout the year,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Every game matters to us.”

Boston College (17-10 overall, 10-6 in the ACC) are in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference following a five-game winning streak. The Eagles defeated Miami on Sunday for their 10 conference win, the most conference wins for the program since 2004-05 while Boston College was a member of the Big East.

Louisville defeated Boston College 81-70 earlier this season at the Conte Forum Jan. 16. Walz expects a similar type game in the rematch.

Walz coached with Boston College’s head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee as assistants at Maryland.

“She plans and will strategize for each game,” Walz said. “You know she is going to try to do something different to stop us.”

He wants Louisville to do a better job of locating Boston College’s shooters in the second meeting between the two teams. Taylor Soule was named the ACC Player of the Week for the second straight week, scoring 16 points against Miami.

The sophomore forward went 4 of 7 from the field for nine points along with eight rebounds against Louisville in January.

“Taylor Soule has been having a phenomenal two-and-a-half, three weeks of basketball,” Walz said. “She has been playing outstanding.”

Emma Guy, a 6-foot-3 forward, had 19 points and seven rebounds against Louisville. She has scored in double digits in 21 games this season for Boston College. She had 17 points in Boston College’s win over Miami.

Kylee Shook, who was announced as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, will be tasked with guarding the senior.

“Emma Guy has had some great ball games in the post,” Walz said. “Kylee is going to have her hands full there.”