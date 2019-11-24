Louisville showing progress, Walz looking for more

Five games into the season, Jeff Walz rates his team at a four out of 10 in terms of progress. Louisville women’s basketball defeated Boise State 98-62 at the KFC Yum! Center Nov. 24 for the Cardinals fifth consecutive win to begin the season.

Louisville’s offense had its best performance, scoring a season-high 98 points while shooting 54.3 percent from the field with just 10 turnovers. The Cardinals shot 71.4 percent from the field in the first half and led by double digits throughout.

Jazmine Jones scored a team-high 22 points while Dana Evans finished with 20 points and eight assists.

Walz credited the offensive progress to the play of Kylee Shook and Elizabeth Dixon. The forwards each scored 15 points and combined to go 13 of 17 from the field.

“It’s plain and simple, all three of our post players shot 50 percent or better,” Walz said. “I think two games ago we were like 6 for 20 when I combined the two posts. We are finishing around the basket.”

The post players have worked hard in practice on concentration in receiving passes and finishing around the rim. Shook and Dixon produced against Boise State, combining for 17 points in the first half.

“I thought Kylee was much more aggressive offensively,” Walz said. “Liz took her time and finished around the basket with both her left and right hand.”

Despite the offensive output against Boise State, Louisville is still clearly a work in progress on the defensive side. Boise State shot 61 percent from the field and had four players score in double figures.

“After tonight’s game I would say we are at a four because offensively we look pretty darn good,” Walz said. “But defensively we have room to improve. It’s going to take us time.”

Louisville has plenty of opportunities to test its progression in the coming weeks. The Cardinals play three games in three days at the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands Nov. 28 to 30.

“It’s still a building process, you can’t do much with scrimmages or practice, it has to be game like,” Shook said. “We are still learning a lot.”