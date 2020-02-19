LouisvilleReport
Mykasa Robinson creating different scoring opportunities for Dana Evans

samdraut

The emergence of Mykasa Robinson allows Dana Evans to do different things offensively for Louisville women’s basketball.

Robinson, a 5-foot-7 guard, finished with six points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes in Louisville’s win over Notre Dame on Sunday. With the sophomore playing point guard, Evans spent more time as an off-ball guard, scoring a team-high 18 points in the Cardinals’ second straight victory.

Robinson’s role as a reserve has increased in recent weeks as she has become more of a threat offensively. She has made 10 of 14 shots from the field in her last six games.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz says that Robinson’s midrange shooting ability will open opportunities for her.

“I think what is happening since she is making midrange shots now, people are starting to come out and defend her,” Walz said. “When you can do that, it opens up the court more for her to make the pass.

“If she can get it to where she can make an elbow 15-foot pull-up consistently all around the perimeter its going to open up everything else for her that she likes to do, that’s drive the basketball, she gets to the rim well and then she has great vision to see where the help is coming from to make the extra pass.”

When Robinson runs the point, Evans can move away from the ball for set plays that she doesn’t have to create herself. The 5-foot-6 guard ranks second in the ACC with 18.3 points per game and has scored more than 20 points in nine games.

Evans leads the conference and ranks 11 in the country with 75 made three-pointers. Walz envisions both Evans and Robinson plays together at the same time.

“Dana is obviously a much better threat behind the three-point line, so she demands a lot of attention from opponents to make sure where she is at all times in transition,” Walz said. “It gives Dana more opportunities and it lets Mykasa run the show for us. That’s where Mykasa is going to continue to grow into that type of leadership role that we think she can be.”

