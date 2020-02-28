LouisvilleReport
Kylee Shook develops into dynamic forward for Louisville

samdraut

Kylee Shook didn’t try to be Myisha Hines-Allen or Sam Fuehring because she had a different skill set.

The senior for Louisville women’s basketball has made an impact in her own way during her four years of development for the Cardinals. Shook, a 6-foot-4 forward, was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week and posted her third straight double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Louisville defeated Boston College to clinch the ACC regular season title Feb. 27.

Shook, who holds the program record for career blocked shots, leads the ACC in blocks this season. She has played her best basketball in recent weeks.

Shook is averaging 13.8 points and 10 rebounds during Louisville’s five-game winning streak following consecutive losses to Florida State and Syracuse in early February.

“After our losses, having us take a step back and realized what our goals are and what we really want, I realized that we all have to step up as a team,” Shook said. “I just got to give effort and know that I’m playing not only for myself, but my teammates.”

Louisville coach Jeff Walz says Shook has continued to get stronger. After being primarily a perimeter shooting threat as a freshman, a strengthened Shook has been able to absorb contact and finish around the rim.

“She has been battling every single day,” Walz said. “The growth that she has made from her freshman year to her senior year is remarkable. I’m really proud of her.”

Jasmine Jones noticed her teammate continue to get stronger. Jones isn’t surprised by Shook’s improvement.

“It’s a true testament to her staying in the gym every day, watching film and timing,” Jones said.

With more than 900 points, 700 rebounds and 219 blocks in her career, Shook credit Hines-Allen and Fuehring with aiding her development. She played alongside her former teammates and learned how to impact the game.

“Just confidence, getting in the gym, knowing what you do well and what you don’t do well,” Shook said. “You just need to focus on your strengths and minimize your weaknesses.”

