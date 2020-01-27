Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville's Jeff Walz reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball learned of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death before its game against Pittsburgh Jan. 26 at the KFC Yum! Center. Coach Jeff Walz said several players were devastated by the news, so the team talked about what the former NBA basketball player has meant to the game.

“I said, ‘the reason he is the Mamba, is because of how he played,’” Walz said. “veryone knew him because of how he played and then you get to learn about him as a person, and now all of a sudden you have a great basketball player and a great man. If you want to pay your respects, go out and bust your tail because you don’t get to be his stature as a basketball player by not playing hard every single night.”

Walz said the women’s basketball community is grateful for Bryant’s commitment to the sport.

“Kobe has been remarkable to women’s basketball,” Walz said. “Two weeks ago, he goes up and sees Hailey Van Lith play. It’s hard to put into words right now. It’s something that I didn’t find out about until a little bit before tip and then it was still trying to be confirmed if that was true.

“I feel for his wife, his other children, it is not necessarily what he has done for basketball, it’s about family at this point in time. I have four children myself, for anyone to have to deal with that, you wouldn’t wish that on your worst enemy.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bionca Dunham changing scouting reports for Louisville

Senior finishes with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in victory over Pitt

samdraut

Louisville dominates Pitt for 12th straight win

Cardinals improve to 9-0 in the ACC with home victory

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Cardinals host Pitt at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville plays with energy against Clemson

Chris Mack says his team played with "tremendous energy" in sixth straight victory

samdraut

Louisville honors 1974-75 Final Four team

Cardinals celebrate 45th anniversary for program's third NCAA Final Four

samdraut

Louisville's Samuell Williamson improving defensively

Freshman scores 14 points against Clemson, defense progressing

samdraut

Darius Perry leads Louisville offense against Clemson

Junior guard finishes with 19 points, setting a career-high

samdraut

Louisville dominates Clemson for sixth straight win

Cardinals improve to 8-1 in the ACC with strong home performance

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Clemson

The Cardinals host their second straight conference home game, seeking their eighth ACC win

samdraut

Louisville plagued by inconsistency in win over Georgia Tech

Cardinals still struggling with avoiding lulls, looking for consistent play

samdraut

by

MB73