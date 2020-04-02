Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville NCAA Rewind: April 2nd

Matthew McGavic

With the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament cancelled, Louisville Report will go back in time to recap all of the University of Louisville men's basketball's NCAA Tournament games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to Sports-Reference.com for boxscores and the Courier-Journal for newspaper archives.

Louisville's April 2nd NCAA Tournament Record: 0-2

1983: Houston defeats Louisville 94-81

In a matchup of the two best teams in the country according to the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the No. 1 Houston Cougars proved to be too much of a force utilizing a second half comeback against the No. 2 Cardinals to defeat Louisville and advance to the national championship game against NC State.

For a time, the Cards actually had Guy Lewis' Cougars somewhat on the ropes. Louisville took a 5 point lead and 26-15 rebounding advantage into halftime, and led 57-49 with 13:15 to go in the game.

But then Phi Slama Jama woke up. Over the next 5five minutes and 38 seconds, the Cougars exploded for a 21-1 run that put them ahead 70-58 with 7:37 to go. Part of this run was due to changes on the defensive end, as Houston switched to a man-to-man defense during this time.

However the main reason was due to the efforts of two future Naismith Hall of Famers. Clyde Drexler flirted with a triple double, coming away with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, but Hakeem Olajuwon was the true star of the show. The Dream also netted 21 points, but hauled in an astounding 22 rebounds, exactly half of Houston's total.

In the end, Louisville was out-shot, out-rebounded and forced less turnovers than Houston to secure the loss. Lancaster Gordon led all scorers with 24 points on 12-23 shooting, with three other Cardinals finishing in double digits.

2005: Illinois defeats Louisville 72-57

Concluding their unlikely 2005 Final Four run, the fourth-seeded Louisville Cardinals ultimately ran into what head coach Rick Pitino simply called "a better team", falling to the No. 1 overall seeded Illinois Fighting Illini in St. Louis.

It was a tale of two halves at the Edward Jones Dome. During the first half of play the Illini mainly relied on their 2-3 zone defense to keep Louisville off kilter. Leading scorer Francisco Garcia, who had averaged 21 points throughout the 2005 NCAA Tournament up to this point, was held to just four points on 2-10 shooting and 0-4 on three point attempts.

Possessing a three point halftime lead, the Illini got much more aggressive during the latter half. However while eventual third-overall NBA Draft pick Deron Williams did his job on the defensive end holding Garcia in check, the scoring didn't come from him as he finished with just five.

Instead, the Illini got a pair of great scoring efforts from their big men. Both Luther Head & Roger Powell finished with 20 points a piece, and combined with an 11 rebound effort from James Augustine, the Illini wound up out-rebounding the Cards by 11.

Louisville shot just 38.9% from the field, with only Ellis Myles shooting over 45% on 10 or more attempts. He finished with 17 on 8-12 shooting and a free throw.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to May 31st

A month and a half has been added to the recruiting dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew McGavic

Video: Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk grad transfer recruiting

Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk discuss Louisville basketball's grad transfer market and recruiting

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville will face Oklahoma State in 2020 Armed Forces Classic

It's Louisville's second time participating in the Armed Forces Classic.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans announces return for senior season

Guard averaged 18.0 points for Cardinals during junior year

samdraut

How the NCAA eligibility vote & potentially reduced MLB Draft affects Louisville Baseball

The vote to give spring sport student-athletes an extra year combined with a potential 5-10 round MLB Draft will have a profound effect on Louisville Baseball.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham stays motivated during altered offseason

Quarterback threw for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore last season

samdraut

Mekhi Becton ranked as No. 12 prospect on Sports Illustrated's Big Board

The former Louisville offensive tackle cracks the top 15 on Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Big Board.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 31st

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for March 31st.

Matthew McGavic

Ryan McMahon delivered despite adversity

Guard finishes eighth in program history in 3-pointers

samdraut

NCAA Division I Council Extends Eligibility for Spring Sport Athletes, Winter Sport Athletes Excluded

UofL spring sport student-athletes now have the opportunity to be given an extra year of eligibility by the university, while winter sport student-athletes do not.

Matthew McGavic