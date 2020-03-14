Louisville NCAA Rewind: Cards Avoid Upset, Sneak Past Ohio

With the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament cancelled, Louisville Report will go back in time to recap all of the University of Louisville men's basketball's NCAA Tournament games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to Sports-Reference.com for boxscores and the Courier-Journal for newspaper archives.

Mar. 14, 1961: Louisville defeats Ohio 76-70

One month before Louisville was set to begin their 1961 NCAA Tournament run, the Cardinals had decimated the Bobcats by 33 points, winning 117-84 in Freedom Hall on the day after Valentine's Day.

In the rematch to kick off the Big Dance, Louisville's dreams of capturing their first NCAA title were almost dead right out of the gates, as they snuck past Ohio University 76-70 on this day back in 1961.

The Bobcats came within a single possession of the Cardinals in the closing moments of the opening round, with the Cards clutching just a 72-70 lead with 1:09 to go. Fortunately a pair of free throws from John Turner followed by a steal from Jadie Frazier sealed the game for Louisville.

The Cardinals were not distracted by the prospect of facing No.1 overall and defending national champion Ohio State in the next round, but rather they simply could don't get out of their own way. Louisville had little offensive rhythm, especially in the first half, and were outshot by the Bobcats over the course of the entire game (45.9% to 43.5%). Had it not been for shooting over 50% in the second half by the Cardinals, Ohio State would have faced their in-state rival for their first game of the tournament.

Turner led the Cards with 24 points on a measly 7-20 shooting but 10-11 clip from the free throw line. Bud Olsen chipped in with a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Ron Rubenstein (12 points) & Howard Stacey (11 points) also scored in double figures.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp