Louisville offers Class of 2021 five-star SF Harrison Ingram

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 five-star SF Harrison Ingram, he announced Sunday.

Ranked as high as the No. 13 overall player in the country by Rivals, the 6-foot-7, 205 pound small forward was first reached out to by assistant coach Luke Murray a few weeks ago. As time went on and Chris Mack got involved in the recruitment, the staff started to build a more meaningful relationship with Ingram. One that extends beyond the court.

"We talk about more things than just basketball," Ingram told Louisville Report. "Life and school and just building a relationship past just basketball.

Ingram has an extensive offer sheet, now consisting of 22 schools including Stanford, North Carolina, Texas Tech and Purdue. He has yet to release a list of top schools but says that Louisville will "definitely be considered".

"I've always loved watching Louisville," Ingram said.

Beyond the relationship he has developed with the coaching staff, Ingram also has personal connection with current UofL freshman wing Samuell Williamson.

"I know Samuell Williamson really well," he said. "We are both from Texas and use the same trainer."

Ingram plays for St. Mark's HS in Dallas, just 30 miles from Williamson's alma mater of Rockwall HS.

