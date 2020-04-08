Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville offers Class of 2021 four-star C Mac Etienne

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 center Micawber "Mac" Etienne, he announced Wednesday.

A four-star center for Suffield Academy, Etienne is the top prospect in the state of Connecticut and the No. 12 center in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. Barely cracking the 247Sports Top 100 prior to the 2019-20 season at No. 96, the six-foot-10, 220 pound junior year saw a massive uptick in his game, resulting in him climbing the boards up to the No. 59. spot. 

He averaged 15 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks per game for the Tigers, and was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Louisville's Steven Enoch also won the award, doing so in the 2014-15 season for St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, CT.

Naturally, his recruitment has skyrocketed following the impressive junior year. His offer sheet now consists of 16 schools, including UConn, Illinois and others.

Louisville might have had a later start in Etienne's recruitment as opposed to other schools, but the Cardinals have just as good of a chance as any other program. He was hosted on a "virtual visit" and wanted to visit Louisville before the NCAA enforced a mandatory dead period as a response to COVID-19, according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Louisville makes Top 4 for LMU grad transfer Mattias Markusson

He averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds a game during his junior year for the Lions.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville signee Jay Scrubb named National Junior College Player of the Year

Junior college transfer signed with Louisville, declared for NBA Draft in March

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: April 8th

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for April 8th.

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack addressing roster needs with graduate transfers

Carlik Jones commits to Louisville as graduate transfer from Radford

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2021 four-star PG Jaden Akins

The Cardinals are the latest to offer Class of 2021 four-star point guard Jaden Akins.

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack "not shocked" at Darius Perry's decision to transfer

Chris Mack hopeful the junior guard finds a school with a more suitable playing style

samdraut

David Johnson & Malik Williams not entering NBA Draft

Louisville basketball head coach Chris Mack confirmed that both guard David Johnson and forward/center Malik Williams will be returning to the Cardinals for the 2020-21 season.

Matthew McGavic

Cardinals excluded from SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020-21

Louisville basketball does not crack Sports Illustrated's "Way-Too-Early" Top 25 for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Matthew McGavic

Jared Goldwire emerges for Louisville's defense

Bryan Brown says Goldwire "was head and beyond the best defensive player" in spring practices

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 center Raheem Anderson

One of the top centers in the country includes Louisville Football in his top eleven schools.

Matthew McGavic