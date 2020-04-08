Louisville offers Class of 2021 four-star C Mac Etienne

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 center Micawber "Mac" Etienne, he announced Wednesday.

A four-star center for Suffield Academy, Etienne is the top prospect in the state of Connecticut and the No. 12 center in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. Barely cracking the 247Sports Top 100 prior to the 2019-20 season at No. 96, the six-foot-10, 220 pound junior year saw a massive uptick in his game, resulting in him climbing the boards up to the No. 59. spot.

He averaged 15 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks per game for the Tigers, and was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Louisville's Steven Enoch also won the award, doing so in the 2014-15 season for St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, CT.

Naturally, his recruitment has skyrocketed following the impressive junior year. His offer sheet now consists of 16 schools, including UConn, Illinois and others.

Louisville might have had a later start in Etienne's recruitment as opposed to other schools, but the Cardinals have just as good of a chance as any other program. He was hosted on a "virtual visit" and wanted to visit Louisville before the NCAA enforced a mandatory dead period as a response to COVID-19, according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp