Walz liked chances in signing Van Lith

Jeff Walz liked his odds in the recruitment of Hailey Van Lith. The Louisville women’s basketball head coach signed the nation’s second-ranked prospect by Prospect Nation last week by winning a recruiting battle over Baylor.

“We knew we were down to two,” Walz said. “They kept a lot of it to themselves as a family.”

Van Lith, a 5-foot-7 guard, is ranked eighth nationally by espnW HoopGurlz. She averaged 34.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.9 assists last season as a junior at Cashmere High School in Washington.

Walz received the commitment via phone call while walking through the baggage claim section of Atlanta’s airport.

“We just kind of waited,” Walz said. “I knew it was going to be on Saturday at 3 o’clock, that’s when the announcement was scheduled. I got the phone call about 2:45 from her saying she wanted to be a part of the family.”

Walz thought his players did a remarkable job when Van Lith visited Louisville.

Van Lith has been a part of four USA gold medal teams. She was named the 2019 FIBA 3 on 3 U18 World Cup MVP and 2018 USA Basketball 3 on 3 U18 National Championship MVP.

Walz thinks Van Lith has the ability to flip a switch while playing on the court because of her competitive drive.

“She is a dynamic player, can score from all phases of the game, can get to the rim, pull up jump shot, can shoot three,” Walz said. “I think what separates her from a lot of players out there is her competitive drive.”

Van Lith became the fourth member of the 2020 recruiting class, joining Merissah Russell, Ahlana Smith and Olivia Cochran.