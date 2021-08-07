Payton Verhulst Named USA Today National Female Athlete of the Year

The incoming freshman for the Louisville women’s basketball program was one of three finalists for the award.

(Photo of Payton Verhulst: University of Louisville Athletics)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women’s basketball incoming freshman Payton Verhulst has been named USA Today National Female Athlete of the Year.

Verhulst was one of three finalists for the award, which was unveiled during the USA Today High School Sports Awards Show. The show was hosted by Michael Strahan, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and host of Good Morning America, and Rob Gronkowski, the four-time Super Bowl Champion.

The awards continue to pile up for Verhulst, who is now in Debrecen, Hungary competing for the United States at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Last month, she was named Kansas’ Girls Basketball Player of the Year and overall Female Athlete of the Year. She was also a three-time Eastern Kansas League MVP, three-time first-team All-State Top 5 by The Capital-Journal and Gatorade Kansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Verhulst led Bishop Miege to two Class 4A state basketball championships and a runner-up finish in her four years, with the other season cut short due to the pandemic.

She averaged 19.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior and 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in her career.

On the volleyball court, she was named Kansas’ Class 4A Volleyball Player of the Year after leading her team to the state championship.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter