Louisville Men's Basketball's Matchup at Virginia Tech Cancelled

The Cardinals' next game will be their season finale against Virginia on Mar. 6.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - COVID-19 has once again struck the schedule of the Louisville men's basketball program, however, this time it is not because of issues in-house.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Cardinals’ road matchup at Virginia Tech, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST, has been cancelled.

Unlike previous games, the league stated that the cancellation of the game against the Hokies follows a contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech men's basketball program.

The Cardinals had recently combated COVID issues of their own, going 19 days in between games in the month of February because of positive tests for the virus. They have played at North Carolina, against Notre Dame and at Duke since resuming team activities in mid/late February.

Thanks to the virus, Louisville is likely to complete the regular season with just 13 ACC games under their belt as opposed to their originally scheduled 20. Their next scheduled game is their regular season finale against Virginia on Saturday, Mar. 6. The ACC has not announced if the Cardinals will have a makeup opponent between now and then.

Louisville sports an 13-5 record on the season, with a 8-4 record in ACC play. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, which would give them a double bye.

Tipoff between Louisville and Virginia on Mar. 6 at the KFC Yum! Center will be at 4:00 p.m. EST on the ESPN2.

