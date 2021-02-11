Louisville Men's Basketball's Matchup at Virginia Tech Postponed

The Cardinals have now had four games in a row get postponed due to their latest bout with COVID-19.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Already on another lengthy pause due to COVID-19, the Louisville men's basketball program is going to have to wait a little while longer to retake the court.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday night that the Cardinals’ road matchup at Virginia Tech, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 13, has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 3.

Like was the case in their previous three games on the schedule, the league stated that the postponement of the game against the Hokies followed a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Louisville program.

The Cardinals are currently in the midst of their second prolonged pause due to the virus. Although the program has not officially paused team activities this time around, it has now resulted in the postponements of their games at Syracuse, at Virginia, vs. Pitt, and now at Virginia Tech.

Louisville originally was planning on resuming practice as a team this past Wednesday, but was only able to participate in individual workouts. Head coach Chris Mack tested positive this past Saturday, and assistant coach Dino Gaudio revealed that three players had also tested positive, with others out due to contact tracing.

Louisville has not practiced as a team since Feb. 2, and has not played a game since defeating Georgia Tech on Feb. 1 at the KFC Yum! Center. Their last pause, which came back in early/mid December, spanned 18 total days between Dec. 1 vs WKU and Dec. 19 at Wisconsin.

The Cardinals currently have five games that require rescheduling: their home games against NC State, Boston College and Pitt; as well as their road trips to Syracuse, Virginia. The ACC Tournament is slated to begin in less than a month on Tuesday, Mar. 9, with six other games already on the schedule coming up.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a home matchup against Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Tipoff will be at 6:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

