Jeff Walz Named Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist

The Louisville women's basketball head coach is one of 10 coaches named to the list, and two from the ACC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday. As the name suggests, the award is presented to the nation's top Division I women's college basketball coach.

Walz is one of 10 coaches named to the list, and one of two from the Atlantic Coast Conference, joined by NC State's Wes Moore.

Despite losing five seniors from last year's team and returning just two starters, Walz has led the Cardinals to a 21-2 overall record, 14-2 in ACC play. Louisville won its first 16 games and reached No. 1 in the Associated Press and USA Today polls for the first time in program history.

Louisville boasts a 380-106 record since Walz was named the head coach in March of 2007. In the thirteen-plus seasons since his hiring, the Cardinals have nine trips to the NCAA Sweet 16, five trips to the Elite Eight, three trips to the final four and two trips to the national title game. They have sported four highly decorated All-Americans, 34 all-conference selections and 11 WNBA Draft picks.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release a list of four finalists on Mar. 18, the announce a winner on Apr. 4 before the National Championship.

Louisville will be the No. 1 seed in the 2021 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The Cardinals open play on Friday at 12:00 p.m. EST against either eighth seeded North Carolina or ninth seeded Wake Forest.

