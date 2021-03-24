Jeff Walz Named WBCA National Coach of the Year Finalist

The head coach of the Cardinals is one of 10 finalists for the award.

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

ATLANTA (March 24, 2021) — The Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball head coach has been named a National Coach of the Year Finalist.



Walz is one of 10 finalists for the award, joined by NC State's Wes Moore, who was named the 2021 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.



"We congratulate all of the head coaches who were selected by their peers as finalists for this prestigious award," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew.



With a 383-107 record, Walz is the winningest coach in Louisville program history.



Despite losing five seniors from last year's team and having just one player named to the All-ACC first or second team, he led the Cardinals to their fourth straight ACC regular season title. Louisville won its first 16 games and reached No. 1 in the Associated Press and USA Today polls for the first time in program history.



A 2-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals play 7-seed Northwestern this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.



This year's finalists were:

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton - Missouri State University

Adia Barnes - University of Arizona

Cori Close - University of California, Los Angeles

Jose Fernandez - University of South Florida

Brenda Frese - University of Maryland

Wes Moore - North Carolina State University

Kim Mulkey - Baylor University

Dawn Staley - University of South Carolina

Joni Taylor - University of Georgia

Jeff Walz - University of Louisville

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp