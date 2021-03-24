FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Jeff Walz Named WBCA National Coach of the Year Finalist

The head coach of the Cardinals is one of 10 finalists for the award.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

ATLANTA (March 24, 2021) — The Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball head coach has been named a National Coach of the Year Finalist.

Walz is one of 10 finalists for the award, joined by NC State's Wes Moore, who was named the 2021 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.

"We congratulate all of the head coaches who were selected by their peers as finalists for this prestigious award," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew.

With a 383-107 record, Walz is the winningest coach in Louisville program history.

Despite losing five seniors from last year's team and having just one player named to the All-ACC first or second team, he led the Cardinals to their fourth straight ACC regular season title. Louisville won its first 16 games and reached No. 1 in the Associated Press and USA Today polls for the first time in program history.

A 2-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals play 7-seed Northwestern this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This year's finalists were:

  • Amaka Agugua-Hamilton - Missouri State University
  • Adia Barnes - University of Arizona
  • Cori Close - University of California, Los Angeles
  • Jose Fernandez - University of South Florida
  • Brenda Frese - University of Maryland
  • Wes Moore - North Carolina State University
  • Kim Mulkey - Baylor University
  • Dawn Staley - University of South Carolina
  • Joni Taylor - University of Georgia
  • Jeff Walz - University of Louisville

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

207DA370-FAE4-4E2D-88F3-605D183850B9
Basketball

Jeff Walz Named WBCA National Coach of the Year Finalist

USATSI_14013368_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Malik Williams Optimistic for Full Recovery Ahead of Next Season

1
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Northwestern Wildcats

1
Other Sports

Louisville Routs Western Kentucky Behind Offensive Explosion

USATSI_14047167_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Forward/Center Malik Williams Discusses Decision to Return to Louisville

USATSI_12921781_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Finding Consistency (Week 6)

1
Basketball

Strong Second Half Fuels Louisville Rout Over Marist

EVDHdunk
Basketball

Former Louisville Signee Eric Van Der Heijden Commits to Ole Miss