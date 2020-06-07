Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG Jalen Warley

Matthew McGavic

The recruiting trail has slowed down in recent days for head coach Chris Mack and the rest of the University of Louisville men's basketball program. But on Sunday it started to heat back up, as the program has made the top ten for four-star Class of 2021 point guard Jalen Warley, he announced on Twitter.

A wide variety of schools are in the running for the 6-foot-4 & 175-pound out of Norristown, PA. Also making the top ten are Virginia, Oregon, Ohio State, Memphis, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Maryland, Florida State.

“I feel like my schools are very diverse and present a lot of unique opportunities,” Warley told Rivals' Corey Evans. “With these located all across the country, I’m excited to visit the campuses and find my new home.”

He is listed just outside the Top 25 according to the 247Sports Composite, landing at No. 27. He is also pegged as the No. 3 combo guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Warley is one of the top overall guard prospects in the Class of 2021. He has shown that he is extremely capable of playing both on and off the ball, can finish at the rim through contact and has a solid long-range jump shot.

