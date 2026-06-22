Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Discuss Offseason Progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a busy offseason up to this point for the Louisville men's basketball program.

For starters, head coach Pat Kelsey and Co. had to recruit almost an entirely new roster, with 11 players departing the program in some form or fashion. Kelsey and his staff did extremely well on this front, bringing in a six-man transfer class that is regarded as the No. 1 incoming portal class int he sport, as well as a three-man high school class. Only two players are returning from last year's team, and the team as a whole has begun the process of getting to know each other both on and off the court in advance of the 2026-27 season.

"Those first several weeks, getting acclimated, getting accustomed to a new system, new terminology, new teammates- obviously being indoctrinated into the weight room is a butt kick or two, because Eli (Foy) doesn't play. Everybody on different days has shown some really, really good things."

The playing roster wasn't the only thing that had some shakeup. After Thomas Carr and Brian Kloman left for Indiana and Auburn, respectively, Kelsey had to make some new hires to his coaching staff. He would up hiring Campbell head coach John Andrzejek and Clemson assistant coach Sean Dixon to fill the voids, with both being hired as associate head coaches.

"John was the defense coordinator of Florida when they won the national championship, and he was a sitting head coach at the Division I level. He's been charged with being the coordinator on the defensive end, and is doing a great job implementing our system this summer. Obviously, having the attention and the backing of the head coach in every single rep of every single drill is really, really importan.

Then Sean, I mean, both those guys come from very successful tier one Power Four programs. Sean's arrival at Clemson four years ago coincides with the best four years in the history of Clemson basketball, and he had a big part of that."

On Monday, Kelsey as well as Flory Bidunga, Karter Knox, Jackson Shelstad and Adrian Wooley took time to meet with the media. They discussed the early goings of summer workouts and practice, how the team has come together over their first few weeks of being together, the changes in philosphy from last season, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Shooting guard Adrian Wooley and forward Karter Knox

Point Guard Jackson Shelstad and forward/center Flory Bidunga

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(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)