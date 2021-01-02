Louisville Routs Bellarmine Behind Dominant Play In The Paint

The Cardinals move to 7-0 on the season as six players finish in double figures.

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Jermaine Bibb/Louisville Athletics & Atlantic Coast Conference)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Six Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Olivia Cochran's 15 points, as No. 2 Louisville defeated Bellarmine 97-46 on Saturday afternoon inside the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals improve to 7-0 on the season, while the Knights drop to 0-5.

"I thought we moved the ball much better today," said head coach Jeff Walz. "We got it below the free throw line, we made the defense get flattened out, and then we made some quick passes, which is what we have to continue to do."

After Bellarmine took the initial 5-2 lead, Louisville outscored the Knights 24-7 for the remainder of the first quarter to end the period with a 26-12 lead.

The Cards then carried their momentum into the second quarter, outscoring the Knights 26-9 in the period to take a 52-21 halftime lead.

UofL outscored the Knights 45-25 in the second half and cruised to a 97-46 win.

Cochran was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and led the way with 15 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Elizabeth Dixon scored a season-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds. Ramani Parker also set a career-high with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Combined the post trio finished with 39 points on 17-of-18 shooting.

Kianna Smith and Dana Evans contributed 11 points apiece, while also chipped in 11, matching her career-high.

Cochran wasn't the only true freshman to contribute as Merissah Russell tied her career-high with eight points and Hailey Van Lith led the team with eight rebounds.

The Cardinals controlled the game inside, outrebounding the Knights 48-18 and outscoring them 64-24 in the paint.

Next up, the Cardinals host North Carolina on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

You can follow us for future coverage byliking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp