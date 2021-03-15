Louisville Receives No. 2 Seed for NCAA Tournament, Will Open Play vs. Marist

The Cardinals are heading to their twelfth NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Jeff Walz.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - While the men had their bubble burst the day before, the Louisville women's basketball program on the other hand were awarded one of the top bids in the Big Dance.

The Cardinals received a No. 2 seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and will open play against Marist on Monday, Mar. 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN. The Red Foxes clinched the No. 15 seed from winning the MAAC Championship.

Alongside Louisville, the top four seeds in their region are Stanford, Georgia and Arkansas. The remaining No. 1 seeds were awarded to NC State, South Carolina and UConn.

Head coach Jeff Walz led the Cardinals to a 23-3 overall record, and 14-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, as well as a berth in the ACC Championship. Louisville won its first 16 games and reached No. 1 in the Associated Press and USA Today polls for the first time in school history.

The program received a bevy of league and national honors following the regular season's end. Senior guard Dana Evans was named the ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, junior guard Mykasa Robinson was named to the All-Defensive Team, while freshmen Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Evans was also named a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's Trophy Player of the Year, as was Walz for the Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin with the First Round on Sunday, Mar. 21 and Monday, Mar. 22. The tournament will be held exclusively in San Antonio, Tex.

