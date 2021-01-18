Louisville Women's Basketball Ascends to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for First Time

The Cardinals are the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history.

NEW YORK - Following their wins this past week against Boston College & Florida State, accompanied by a loss by Stanford to Colorado in overtime on Sunday, the Louisville women's basketball program has officially made history.

For the first time in the history of the program, the Cardinals are ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. They received 20 of the 29 first place votes to claim the top overall spot in Week 9 of the 2020-21 AP Top 25.

''You can enjoy it tonight, celebrate it, but then you've got to get back to work because we're not just head and shoulders better than everybody else,'' head coach Jeff Walz said after Sunday's win vs. FSU. ''We can't just show up and win ballgames.''

Under Walz, the Cardinals have spent a total 77 weeks in the top five of the AP Poll, and 11 weeks at the No. 2 spot. All of Louisville appearances at No. 2 in the AP Poll have come in the last five seasons.

Louisville (12-0, 5-0 ACC) has a pair of games this upcoming week. They are set to host Syracuse on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 p.m. EST, then head to Wake Forest on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

