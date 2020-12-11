Louisville Women's Basketball Pauses Activities, Postpones Game vs. UNC Due to COVID-19

A positive test within the Louisville women's basketball program has forced the Cardinals to take an indefinite pause and postpone their game vs. North Carolina.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program, UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Friday.

As a result, the Cardinals’ scheduled Sunday (Dec. 13) game against North Carolina has been postponed.

The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ "Tier 1" individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

The positive test result was detected during the team’s Friday’s COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” said Tyra.

“We are obviously disappointed, but unfortunately this is all part of the 2020-21 season. We are following proper protocols, monitoring everything closely and look forward to getting back out on the court soon,” said head coach Jeff Walz.

Off to a 5-0 start, Louisville is ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today polls. The Cardinals are coming off a 73-49 win at Duke to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games past the Dec. 13 North Carolina contest.